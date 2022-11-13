iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.90. 3,579,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,709. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $120.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average of $96.41.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

