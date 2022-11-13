iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.7% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $112,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $400.17. 3,746,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

