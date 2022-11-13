iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.17. 3,746,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

