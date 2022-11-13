iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,126 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.7% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $27,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $186.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.81 and its 200-day moving average is $179.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

