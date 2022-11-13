iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 230.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,266,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,124,000 after buying an additional 930,966 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $103.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,828,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,439. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

