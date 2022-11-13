iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 86.9% in October

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the October 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IFGL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,829. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

