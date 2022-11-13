iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 168.3% from the October 15th total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 2,803,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $30.24.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.