iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 168.3% from the October 15th total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 2,803,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $30.24.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.