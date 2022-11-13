iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 96.2% in October

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the October 15th total of 912,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,733 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after acquiring an additional 930,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,748,000 after acquiring an additional 729,400 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.66. The company had a trading volume of 814,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,541. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.