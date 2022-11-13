IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.50 million-$53.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.92 million. IRadimed also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.30 EPS.

IRadimed Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.98. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

IRadimed Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 44.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.