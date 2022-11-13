Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 267,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 158,021 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 268,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 263,698 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 194,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,178. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

