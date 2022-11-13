Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IQI opened at $9.12 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $13.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 106,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,727 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

