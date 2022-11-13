Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a hold neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IVZ. UBS Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Invesco stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Invesco by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 213,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 35,122 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,617,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

