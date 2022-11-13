Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.95.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
