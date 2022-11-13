Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 264.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Stock Up 5.4 %
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.