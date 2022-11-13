Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Invesco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 264.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Stock Up 5.4 %

IVZ opened at $19.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $26.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.