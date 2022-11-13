Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Short Interest Up 112.8% in October

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the October 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $7.22 on Friday, hitting $265.08. 3,188,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,792. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.92.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.