Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
IVAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 209,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,857. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. Intevac has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company.
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
