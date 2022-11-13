Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Intevac Stock Performance

IVAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 209,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,857. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. Intevac has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Intevac Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intevac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

