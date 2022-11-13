Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.86. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

