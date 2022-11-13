Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,016 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

