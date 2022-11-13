Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PODD. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.62.

PODD opened at $293.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,223.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Insulet has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $322.09.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,481 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

