Inspire Investing LLC Sells 140 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after buying an additional 72,280 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $140.47 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

