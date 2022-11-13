Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.88.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

