Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 191.1% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ IINN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

