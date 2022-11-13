Insider Buying: MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Buys £152.25 in Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating) insider Peter Connell acquired 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £152.25 ($175.30).

Peter Connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Connell bought 626 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £150.24 ($172.99).

MJ Hudson Group Stock Performance

Shares of MJ Hudson Group stock opened at GBX 14.13 ($0.16) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.70. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

MJ Hudson Group Company Profile

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

