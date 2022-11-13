Insider Buying: MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Director Buys $55,697.37 in Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) Director Riaan Hodgson purchased 26,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at $259,197.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MarketWise Stock Performance

MKTW opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. MarketWise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

About MarketWise

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,373 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 184,248 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

