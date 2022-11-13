Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -305.56%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

