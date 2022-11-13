ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Increased to €16.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ING. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ING Groep from €11.75 ($11.75) to €13.00 ($13.00) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.64.

ING opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 61,770 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $104,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 187,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 368.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

