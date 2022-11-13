Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Broadcom by 920.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $518.09 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.33 and a 200 day moving average of $512.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.