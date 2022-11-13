Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

COST stock opened at $515.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.68 and its 200 day moving average is $498.36. The firm has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

