Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 64,294 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,294 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of PFE opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

