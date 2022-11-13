Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 138,160 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,160 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 645.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,631 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $46.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

