Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $12.37 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,573,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 57.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 120.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $412,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $89,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,720 shares of company stock worth $9,398,336. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $409.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $695.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.24 and a 200-day moving average of $440.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.99.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.