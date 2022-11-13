Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $112.91 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $112,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $96.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

