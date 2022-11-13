Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 34.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $642,211,000 after acquiring an additional 776,970 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.7% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 36.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $217.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.16.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.