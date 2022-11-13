Immutable X Price Hits $0.42 (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $239.37 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Immutable X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00580907 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,009.38 or 0.30258499 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.