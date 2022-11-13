Immutable X Price Hits $0.42 (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $239.37 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002543 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00580907 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,009.38 or 0.30258499 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.