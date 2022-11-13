Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the October 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

IMUX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. 1,697,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Immunic has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Aegis cut their price target on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,380,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 609,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 468,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

