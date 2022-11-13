Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.94 ($5.94). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.79 ($5.79), with a volume of 5,700 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported (€0.07) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of (€0.07) (($0.07)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 32.42%. The company had revenue of €2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €2.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 1st quarter worth $2,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

(Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.