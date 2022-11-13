IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.08. 170,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,881. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in IDACORP by 3,350.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in IDACORP by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IDACORP by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

