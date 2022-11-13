ICON (ICX) Hits Market Cap of $141.52 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000930 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $141.52 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15725964 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,388,984.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

