ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the October 15th total of 864,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 722,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 33,285 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 174,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 55,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.44%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

