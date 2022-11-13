Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Up 139.7% in October

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hywin Stock Performance

HYW stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,144. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Hywin has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Institutional Trading of Hywin

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Hywin worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

