Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.11

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as low as $4.94. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 4,982 shares.
Hysan Development Stock Up 4.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.
Hysan Development Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%.
About Hysan Development
Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.
