Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target Lowered to $2.25 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hyliion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyliion has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.81.
Hyliion Stock Performance
Shares of HYLN stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $534.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.
About Hyliion
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
