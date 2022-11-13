Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target Lowered to $2.25 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hyliion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyliion has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.81.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $534.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 6.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 18.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

