Huobi Token Price Tops $4.99 on Major Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $765.85 million and $46.53 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.99 or 0.00030191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00582278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,018.13 or 0.30329918 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

