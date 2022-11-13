Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 860.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,207 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,882,000 after buying an additional 33,276 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 191,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 117,979 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Altria Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 251,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

