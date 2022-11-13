Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 633.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FNV opened at $141.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

