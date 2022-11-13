Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,862,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $158.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average of $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

