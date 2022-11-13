Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 179,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.43. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,402.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $385,245. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

