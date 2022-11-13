Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) PT Lowered to $3.75

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Honest Trading Up 15.9 %

Shares of Honest stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Honest has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honest will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $27,687.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,791.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $34,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $27,687.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,314 shares of company stock valued at $204,227 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Honest by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

