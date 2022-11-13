Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HCG. TD Securities set a C$43.00 price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Home Capital Group from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.00.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$27.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$23.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.50.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Home Capital Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total value of C$27,187.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,562.80.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

