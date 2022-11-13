HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

HRT stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. HireRight has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HireRight by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in HireRight by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 111,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

