HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.
HireRight Price Performance
HRT stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. HireRight has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $19.46.
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
